What has been done to the people of Gaza is one of the more recent and biggest of Israeli and U.S. crimes perpetrated on the Palestinian people. Maddeningly, it is the contractor occupation regime, known as the “Palestinian Authority”, which has joined in the dastardly policies which have destroyed Gaza and made life unbearable in this imprisoned and tortured sub-part of historic Palestine. Egypt as well is also responsible as is Saudi Arabia for its underwriting of Junta Egypt and escalating connivance with the Israelis as well as the Americans.

Advertisements