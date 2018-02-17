The horrible Florida school massacre is just the latest. How tragic and sad; so much grief and suffering. BUT….and it’s a huge BUT…Americans have no sense that they bomb and kill rapaciously daily in so many countries where there are SO many distraught families who terribly suffer because of the international American Killing Epidemic which is far far worse than what happens at home.

In 2016 alone some 26,000 American bombs were dropped around the world with untold numbers killed, cities destroyed, countries decimated. And that’s just the number official acknowledged!

From Iraq to Afghanistan, from Syria to Yemen, from Libya to Palestine to Somalia, and in the not too distant past think Vietnam and Cambodia, the Americans and their friends using American weapons and support are killing and destroying with a toll in the millions! But for all that grief and suffering the Americans and their controlled “main stream media” have nothing to say.

