REVOLUTION! DOWN WITH THE LOBBIES!

Guns and Violence! The National Rifle Association and how it funds and blackmails officials and politicians is guilty!

Drug Epidemic! The pharmaceutical industry and how it funds and blackmails officials, politicians and doctors is guilty!

Middle East wars! The Israeli/Jewish Lobby – AIPAC and the Presidents Conference in the lead — and how it funds and blackmails officials, politicians and the media is guilty!

Imperialistic Foreign Policy! The war profiteers interconnected with the Pentagon and CIA and how they propagandize and control the media, Hollywood, Washington and segments of academia is guilty!

Oligarchic Control! The Banks and Wall Street and how they fund and blackmail officials, politicians, and the media are guilty!

The American Campaign Finance System! Illegality in plain sight! Legalized Corruption! The mechanism, along with the “Two-Party System”, that all these lobbyists use and manipulate having created and nurtured it for so long!

The Lobby Industry in Washington is more than 50,000 strong. And the revolving door from public office and the military to lucrative corporate pay-offs is the way of life for the governing class in America!

It’s time for a new American Revolution so the “land of the free and the home of the brave” can be freed from the multitude of evils the Lobbyists and their Corporate and Government benefactors are guilty of perpetrating!

