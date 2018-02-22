TRUMP = NRA!

Today’s Message to TRUMP from the students and the rest of us who admire them should be: NO, NO, and NO!

This bastard deranged superdangerous President had the audacity yesterday to use his “listening session” to float NRA propaganda on TV using the grieving students and parents as unwitting props.

The NRA for a long time has ceaselessly lobbied and propagandized for MORE guns of all kinds, LESS RESTRICTIONS in all places, MORE people armed and ready everywhere. Now it is exploiting the latest mass school shooting and the major protests it has spawned to ARM THE TEACHERS! Trump manipulated those he invited to the White House yesterday to get himself on TV everywhere fronting for that NRA goal!

Remember as well, Trump was the first President to speak at the annual conventions of the NRA and CPAC last year.

As for “bump stocks” and “background checks” those have always been NRA diversion tactics, now Trump’s as well, fogging the real issue which is banning mass-killing “modern-day” weapons of war from our homes and communities.

Advertisements