Despite all of the melting-pot and multi-religious symbolisms, America is actually a Christian Crusading Jesus nation. It’s in Evangelical Christianity where “American Exceptionalism” on top of “Manifest Destiny” has it’s roots. And at it’s heart this is what propelled Trump/Pence to power of late — Bush/Cheney, Reagan/Bush as well as Jimmy and Richard and so many others in history past.

In recent years the Christian Evangelicals and the Zionist Jews have formed an unholy alliance. One group believes in the rapture and “the Chosen People” who will be converted to salvation. The other group believes that any political and ideological tricks that further their “Jewish State” land-grab in the Middle East is justified to keep them supreme. Linked together they are ideologically driven — religious zealotry on top of real-politick — to continue to control and dominate the world.

Billy Graham “Lying in State” in the Washington Capitol this week is the ultimate epitome of Christ Crusading America.

