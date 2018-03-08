Russia only #6 in Military Spending

The Americans are responsible more than anyone else for the escalating arms race. including the newly re-invigorated nuclear arms race.   The Russians, as well as the Chinese, spending far less, are more than anything else responding to what the American military-industrial complex is forcing them to do.   The influence of the Israelis and Saudis in further propelling American military predominance, along with vast arms sales and transfers to them, is a major further part of this increasingly tragic and dangerous reality.

