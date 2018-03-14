Shutting down RT and Sputnik and…

Escalating Media Cold War Looms

In the latest escalation today with Russia the Brits (guided by the Americans of course) among other things are trying to provoke Putin to restrict or expel BBC, VOA, Bloomberg, Carnegie, et. al., from Russia. That’s the way they are going to further restrict and even close down RT and Sputnik.

The Russians have made tremendous progress in recent years in international media, gaining a considerable following and having considerable influence. The Americans, especially since the Trumpees have taken over, have RT and Sputnik et. al. in their gunsights and can’t wait for the excuse to take them down!

