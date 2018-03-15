Stephen Hawkings should be honored in Jerusalem

MESSAGE TO PLO! Jerusalem! Tomorrow Friday at Al Aksa and Sunday at Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Stephen Hawkings was one of the greatest international supporters of the Palestinian struggle for freedom, dignity, and independence. In that capacity he was also one of the most prominent advocates and practitioners of BDS.

So tomorrow on Friday the Palestinians should honor Hawkings at Al Aqsa with leading Muslims and Christians in attendance as well as the most senior Fatah and Hamas leaders. And then on Sunday that tribute should continue at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, again with Muslim and Christian leaders as well as Fatah and Hamas leaders, plus this time maybe a few prominent Israeli Jews and international guests also known for their support of Palestinian rights and advocacy of BDS.

