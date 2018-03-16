CIA and MOSSAD False Flags Today Target RUSSIA

Ongoing at the moment think Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Palestine…and the current lead news features against Russia emminating from the U.S. and U.K. Many false flags are going on right now, probably including Russia in London. That is not to say that all events labeled false flags are actually so however. That’s just the point, some no doubt are actually real perpetrated by those who get blamed for them, thus creating a vortex of confusion and anxiety for the public. Also in some cases those truly behind the false flags are not those who get blamed, for the real perpetrators have infiltrated others, sometimes enemies, whom they then trick, facilitate, and fund to do the dirty deeds through multiple layers of subterfuge.

In many cases, maybe most, we will never know for sure just what happened and who did it. Think back to just a few of the better known turning-point historical events that were probably one way or another false flags with a clear purpose and pre-determined outcome — Gulf of Tonkin, Sinking the Maine, Reichstag Fire, JFK, MLK, Arafat, Operation Northwoods, and for many with considerable accumulated evidence in recent years, what might be the Mother of all False Flags, 9/11.

One key to determining who is really guilty — let’s use the civil proof burden “by a preponderance of the evidence” — is to examine motivation, timing and results. Ask: Who has the capabilities, who benefits, when do things happen, who seems to be prepared, how are the events used and manipulated, how are the cover-ups managed.

Right now the Neocons/Israelis/Saudis are desperately maneuvering to get the US intervening more in Syria and thus further preparing to take on Iran and Lebanon and Russia in the Middle East. In Afghanistan the US is trying to block any rapproachement between Kabul Karzai and the Taliban. All kinds of secret operations and far lower-level false flags seem to be going on in multiple countries and totally under the media radar.

In most cases — sometimes with help from the Brits, French, and even the Pakistani ISI and other regional intelligence services — it is the CIA and Mossad behind many of the false flags one way or another. The very credo of the Mossad is “By Way of Deception”. And the CIA has known from the start that controlling and funding journalists in Washington plus TV and movie makers in Hollywood lets them create perceptions which can be far more important than facts.

