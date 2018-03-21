Crown Prince Salman bin Trump/Netanyahu

The super dangerous narcissistic Saudi Crown Prince is in the U.S. on an unprecedented multi-week trip. If you are a Syrian or Yemenese you know just how bloodthirsty this guy is. Or ask Egyptians or Bahrainis what he is further responsible for in their countries. Or ask the Iranians who Mohammed Bin Salman has declared like Nazi Germany…which of course suggests what he and his US and Israeli friends have in mind.

MBS is here, after his secret visit to Israel, mostly to buy more and better arms, try to salvage his Aramco IPO and Yemen debacles, spend lavishly on more positive p.r., and plot with the USG and Israel/Jewish lobby for the big war on Syria, Lebanon, and Iran. Indeed MBS should really be known as PRINCE SALMAN bin TRUMP/NETANYAHU and it is he and his cohorts who really need to be brought under control!

