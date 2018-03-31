Gazans Attempt Prison Break

Let’s cut through all the crap and call it straight. The Palestinian refugees in Gaza have been imprisoned by the Israelis and what is happening now is an attempted mass prison break! Complicitous with the Israelis in what has been done to the Gaza Palestinians (and in different ways to the rest of the Palestinian population as well) are first and foremost the Americans, along with the UK, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Meanwhile the U.N., guilty of the original sins that made all this possible but often trying valiantly to atone, is impotent and helpless. BDS is an understandable and justifiable response to the situation, but so far much more symbolic than actual. And meanwhile the entire Middle East region is preparing for war and American weapons makers and private contractors are reaping the bloody rewards.

