The Democrats! The Democrats!

Over and over again, more and more of late, Trump is shout tweeting about “The Democrats”! They are responsible for everything – immigrants, fake news, Daca, you name it!

Of course Trump’s facts on just about everything are wrong and sometimes idiotic! Of course he’s a mentally deranged guy…top psychiatrists have been desperately trying to warn us! But even so Trump has a strategy. He knows a Dem landslide (as now forecast) in the mid-term means impeachment. With Mueller’s investigation results looming he knows he could even be convicted.

And so everything is now about preventing that by turning on and enraging his base against “The Democrats” and appearing to “Stand Tall” against all the “Fake News”. All the tweets, shouts, insults, unprecedented meetings (Kim and maybe even Putin), on top of all the war talk. That goes for Bolton as well. With another devil n the White House (remember Bannon?) who better to deflect all the incoming attacks from The Donald then someone so use to (and maybe even more deserving) of it!

