While the Israelis are gunning down imprisoned Gazans, and while Jewish settlers are storming Al-Aqsa in besieged Jerusalem and dancing with Israeli flags proclaiming their plan to replace the Muslim Holy Site with a new Jewish Temple, the de facto super-young super-narcissist King of Saudi Arabia is gushingly smiling and cavorting with top Zionist Jewish groups and personalities in the U.S.! The Jewish personalities and groups he recently met with are in fact the leading financiers of Israel, the greatest enemies of the Palestinians and Muslims, the leading denouncers of the principled BDS Movement, and the most vocal supporters of the infamous Israel Lobby.

The level of Saudi Betrayal and Treachery has now surpassed anything imaginable before MBS came to power. And remember that was done with considerable help from CIA and Mossad!

