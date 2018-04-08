FALSE FLAG SYRIA!

What is happening right now today in Syria, and in Washington about Syria, has all the hallmarks of a major FALSE FLAG operation. It is designed not only to block Trump from carrying out his “we are soon going to be leaving Syria” pledge, but to force Trump to give the attack order his Generals, tremendously lobbied by Israel and Saudi Arabia, want to do. Once the deed is done the conflict with Syria will then be assured and probably expanded.

The timing itself, not to mention the motives, is so transparently obvious; but the mainstream media is neutered and Trump himself has been cornered by his own. Bolton is now in charge at the White House, how auspicious! Trump is now with his back to the wall on so many fronts, including Mueller and China, how convenient. Russia is already under threat and being warned not to resist or counter U.S. actions in Syria. If Iran and/or Hezbollah intervene in any way — the preference — or if another false flag can be created — the likelihood — Trump will be further pressed to expand the war and even go so far as bombing Lebanon and Iran which the neocons, the Zionists, and the Saudis have been pushing for a long time now!

