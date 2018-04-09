ISRAEL ATTACKS!

Israel has just attacked a major air base in central Syria, launching missiles from Lebanon air space not defended by Russia. In addition to the military damage done, at least 14 Syrians and Iranians have been killed and many more injured.

U.S .warplanes and U.S. assistance made this possible. Despite denials there had to be U.S. coordination for such a dangerous move in an area where the Russians and Iranians are in addition to the Syrians. Igniting a larger regional war and getting the U.S. to destroy the Assad regime and then Hezbollah and then either take down the Iranian government or destroy it’s still limited military capabilities has been a major Israeli and Neocon and now Saudi goal for some time.

Manipulating Commander-In-Chief Trump to give the OK, out-maneuvering the Russians, getting European support, and false-flagging public opinion, are all things “they” are now doing to spin things out-of-control for the Middle East region and for the world. (Wording amendment — to spin things under-their-control).

