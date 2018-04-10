You are All Fired! Constitutional Crisis Looms!

Under cover of crisis in the Middle East, unprecedented dangerous tensions with both China and Russia, and looming confrontations involving Iran and Korea — and with the excuse of the “attack raids” on his “personal lawyer” — expect this from Trump:

Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, and Robert Mueller are moving on from their positions at the Justice Department. I thank Jeff and Rod and wish them well in their new pursuits, but it’s time for a change and more effective new leadership at Justice. Very frankly when it comes to the Special Counsel, he never should have been appointed in the first place, he’s hired too many very partisan lawyers with an agenda to hamper my Administration, and he already was far overextended beyond the Russia matters. So I have selected ___________ to be my Attorney General and _____________ will be his Deputy.



Actually I forecast and penned the above, and more, a long time ago, back in July last year — https://markbruzonsky.wordpress.com/2017/07/29/trump-youre-all-fired/

I concluded my July commentary saying: “Consider yesterday what we use to call at the movies “Coming Attractions”. Get ready for even bolder and self-protective firings. Most of all, Trump has been setting the pieces in place to rid himself of the Special Counsel that is the main threaten that could bring down his oh-so-dangerous and bumbling Presidency.”



As many of the country’s top psychiatrists explained in their unprecedented book — The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump edited by Bandy Lee at Yale — this is a never-before President who when pressured can and will try to do things otherwise inconceivable. How the American polity — the parties, the Congress, the media, and ultimately the Courts — handle this conundrum will determine the very viability of the American system of government and American democracy.

