TRUMP! Rather than Bomb and Risk World War…

Dear President Trump!

Rather than Bomb and Risk WWIII be strong and bold and very careful and maybe instead give this speech today! And after you address the American people get on the phone and have an emergency conference call with all the leaders of the U.N. Permanent Five — France, UK, China, Russia and the U.N. Secretary-General — and find a way to agree not to start major military action that could spiral out of control into regional or even World War. That is what is needed today to “Make America Great Again” and to assert your responsibility as the President of the United States.

“My Fellow Americans,

“It is necessary today to address the American people as the duly elected President of our country to explain important actions I am taking at this time.

“I believe I was elected NOTto do things in Washington as they have been done before, but to drain the swamp, to stand up to the special interests when necessary, to enhance peace and prosperity for our people, and to get things done that will make our country great again. Too many in Washington have been blocking my efforts or not doing enough to help me achieve what the American people elected me to do. So I need to make some changes. It’s time to put even more effective leaders in key positions so I can be helped to do what I promised the American people I would do as their President.

“Also at this time I am under considerable pressure from some of those special interests, and frankly from some allied countries, to further escalate intervention in Syria rather than deescalate as I have said I would do. I have decided not to take further military action in Syria at this time but to await the international investigations urgently underway to get to the bottom of what has happened and who is responsible. I will be criticized by many in both parties, including friends and allies, that I am weak and not doing what needs to be done. What I am doing is what is right for the United States and what is right for me to decide as the President of all the people of this great country, not as a weak or insecure President subject to partisan and special interest pressures.

“Furthermore, with regard to foreign policy, I have begun to take special steps so we can try to resolve the critical issues with regard to North Korea peacefully through a combination of sanctions, diplomacy, and military capabilities And I am about to take further steps with regard to Iran to strengthen not only the restrictions Iran has agreed to abide by but to work in concert with our major European and Middle Eastern allies to make sure Iran can not threaten them or us. In both cases the overall strategic goal is to make sure our country and our allies are not threatened now or in the future by nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.

“Now there are steps I need to take here at home as your President safe-guarding our way of life and the institutions of our democracy, and assuring that I can best carry out my responsibilities as your President. To do this I have to continually reassess and readjust not only what policies are best for our country but what people are best to work with me in my Administration.

“My current Chief of Staff, John Kelly, and I have mutually decided that the work he came to do in the White House has been quite successful and it is time for him to complete his retirement which actually began some years ago when he left the military after serving our country brilliantly retiring as a most distinguished four-star General. After that he was an extraordinary Secretary of Homeland Security and most recently an extraordinary Chief of Staff here in the White House. As you will all remember I have previously made other significant changes in personnel when I determined that was the best thing to do, albeit for different reasons. Other changes are also being considered as is my ongoing responsibility. I thank John Kelly most sincerely for his exceptional service. Some of the things a traditional Chief of Staff has done in the past I may now take responsibility for myself. Other things will be turned over to a new Chief of Staff soon when I complete making that decision as I have other very capable people closely working with me at all times. There are also a number of Cabinet and administration positions I am reevaluating but have not made final decisions on at this time.



“At the Justice Department Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, and Robert Mueller are moving on from their positions. I thank Jeff and Rod and wish them well in their new pursuits, but it’s time for a change and more effective new leadership at Justice. Very frankly when it comes to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, he never should have been appointed in the first place, he’s hired far too many very partisan lawyers with an agenda to hamper my Administration, and he already was far overextended beyond the Russia matters even before recent unacceptable developments. Because of the importance of the Department of Justice which also oversees the FBI I have selected ___________ to be my Attorney General and _____________ will be his Deputy.



“In the weeks and months ahead very important matters involving international affairs and world peace must be addressed by our country; and it is my responsibility as President to oversee all that is taking place and my responsibility to make sure the team of key persons I have assembled can work thoughtfully and professionally with me which I have done especially with my new excellent appointments to head the Department of State and the CIA.



“Here at home we have very major issues involving immigration, border and homeland security, economic prosperity and jobs, renewing and enhancing crucial elements of the national infrastructure, bettering our national health care system, and many other issues I am briefed about and have to make decisions about daily. And so similarly it is my responsibility as President to make sure the team of persons working with me in my Administration on these vitally important issues are the best persons for the jobs and persons I can fully trust and work with. That is why I have made the adjustments and changes that I have and will continue to when necessary and required.



“We need the Congress and the entire Government to work even more diligently and swiftly and effectively to bring our citizens better governance. Draining the Swamp is not a slogan, it is a challenge and it is in fact a necessary condition for making America Great Again for today and tomorrow. That’s what I promised the American people I would strive to do every day as their new and serious-minded and independent President, and that’s why I have made these changes, and there will be more to come, as together, all of us, all Americans, continually strive to “Make America Great Again” and Keep America Great Forever.”

