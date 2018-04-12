Remember other U.S. major False Flags

The list of U.S. False Flags is actually quite considerable. At this critical moment remember just two very major ones, Vietnam and Iraq.

VIETNAM: The Pentagon lied about what did not happen in the Gulf of Tonkin and the President lied to Congress and the world to ignite that war. It went on for more than a decade with millions killed.

IRAQ: The U.S. blatantly lied to the Security Council, the world, the American people, and the Congress – repeatedly – to ignite that war. It has gone on for more than a decade contorted into different forms with millions killed.

SYRIA/LEBANON/IRAN: Now the incessant and blatant lies and false flags trying to further ignite an unending Middle East regional war including more lies and false flags trying to push the Russians under and out with the goal of reasserting regional control along with key allies Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In each case democracy failed us, the media failed us, the Congress failed us, the U.N. failed us, and we failed ourselves.

