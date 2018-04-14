Mark Bruzonsky’s BLOG – Realities about US policies and the Middle East

“I’ve never head anyone who has made this stuff as clear as you,” said CTV Host Keith Morrison as Mark Bruzonsky explained what was really happening as the live commentator during the White House Oslo Peace Signing Ceremony with Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin, and President Clinton.

“It was like somebody had just opened the doors and the light came pouring in”!

Now Mark Bruzonsky provides this same eye-opening independent commentary regularly here and at MiddleEast.Org and WashReport.com



Advertisements