Pompeo Up and Haspel Down

Pompeo will leave soon CIA and take over at DOS. His little sojourn to secretly meet with Kim probably has made the difference, though it should not have. His choice to replace him however, Haspel, will probably go down. Not only her overseeing of blatant extensive torture, but her ordering of the destruction of the considerable video evidence, are just too much for some of the Senators. That Trump and Pompeo want her so badly is actually another hidden reason that she’s likely to go down — too incestuous for some in the Senate rightly extra worried about the War Cabinet and what Trump will try to do as he himself is taken down.

Advertisements