REGIONAL WAR LOOMS!

The real goal for some time has been to use “false flags”, provocations, and a combination of CIA/Pentagon to ignite a Regional War to take down Syria, Lebanon and Iran one way or another. The planning for this goes back a long time, the Pentagon Chiefs got the already prepared orders right after 9/11 when they were secretly told to be ready to take 7 countries in 5 years. But fool-hardiness, counter-“client regimes” Arab/Muslim forces, and Russian intervention (with Chinese encouragement) have so far prevented that. Now a resurgent Israel/Saudi/US/UK/French/Neocon alliance is reorganizing with the same objective of reasserting regional control using Trump even at the risk of World War.

Primarily the Russians prevented conflagration ignition earlier this month by threatening counteraction in Syria; not the first time they have blocked the Imperialist/Colonial Judeo/Christian forces. Now under escalating theats and provocations they are rushing further advanced weapons and defenses to Syria while also enhancing their relations with Turkey and Iran.

Even the public warnings and threats have become more shrill, a kind of verbal/psychological deterrence as this yesterday from a top Commander of the Iranian forces:

“Wherever you are in the occupied land, you’ll be under fire from us, from east and west. You became arrogant. If there’s a war, the result will be your complete elimination. Your soldiers and civilians will flee, and you won’t survive. And you’ll have nowhere to run, except to fall into the sea.”

