GWU Joins BDS

Well…not quite…but here’s the story. The George Washington University Student Senate in the early morning hours today, after a rousing multi-hour 80+ speaker marathon, voted to demand the University start boycotting and divesting from American companies that help fuel the Israeli occupation of Palestine. This comes just weeks before the White House preparations — just blocks away from GWU — for ceremonies that will underscore US recognition of Jerusalem as Jewish/Israeli symbolized by moving the Embassy for the first time in history.

Coming on top of Natalie Portman — though saying not fully supporting BDS she in effect acted on it — and the major J-Street Conference last week which was in some ways a desperate attempt to get a mulltitude of students trained to oppose BDS on their campuses, BDS is having more impact than ever.

The $50+ million dollar slush fund from Jewish/Zionist oligarchs working under orders from Israel to stamp out BDS is failing and Israel’s image is taking a beating.

Jewish students guided by Hillel at GWU went on a demo in the early hours this morning after they failed to intimidate the student Senators from voting their consciences in this important symbolic move at one of the country’s most important and heavily Jewish Universities.

