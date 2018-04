Contrast the dignified and independent King Faisal with today’s MBS! Faisal was trying to assert Arab and Muslims interests in support of the Palestinian people and thus in opposition to the USA and Israel. And so they assassinated him with a historic warning designed to assure that all future Saudi Kings fear and obey. Now they in fact have one of their own in MBS – empowered by political coup assisted if not masterminded by CIA and Mossad.

