ISRAEL LIES!

What a crafty super hypocritical stunt show Bibi of Israel put on today trying to save himself from indictment and prison. Iran has no nukes. It is Iran that has been under threat of invasion and covert regime change ever since the 1979 revolution; and before that the CIA and Mossad kept the reinstalled tortuous Shah on the Peacock Throne! The Iraq attack on Iran in 1980 was fomented and fueled by the U.S. and Israel trying to reconquer Iran at that time; much as the Syrian civil war was conceived and fueled by the same parties plus Saudi Arabia in 2011.

It is Israel that has a vast arsenal of hundreds of nuclear weapons from strategic to tactical. And thanks to the US, along with UK/French/German assistance, the Israelis have multiple delivery systems from the latest high-tech ballistic missiles and bomber aircraft, to very modern nuke-armed submarines, to battlefield nuke artillery.

It is Iran in fact which is everywhere surrounded by U.S. military forces and overwhelming U.S. military power in addition to that of Israel and Saudi Arabia.

What Bibi did today was clearly orchestrated with the U.S. and Saudi Arabia as they keep maneuvering to ignite a regional conflict to take down Syria and Lebanon, and in the process weaken, isolate or take down Iran if the excuse or false flag presents itself. The new Neocon T-Party Secretary of State had just visited both Saudi Arabia and Israel to handle the plot in person. And the plotters now have team mate Bolton at Trump’s side in the White House. It’s a war mafia a la that of Cheney/Wolfowitz/Rumsfeld/Perle/Feith coordinated with Prime Minister Sharon of Israel back in 2001.

Very shortly after Bibi spoke from the Defense HQ in Tel Aviv a few hours ago, the super influential DrudgeReport hyped it with the front-page shown above further assuring all the media are going to feature it big time on news programs tonight and newspaper tomorrow.

Advertisements