REGIONAL WAR IGNITION LOOMING

Israel has again and more massively attacked Syria. The US/UK/France did so earlier this month after perpetrating a “false flag” attack for their excuse. The goal is to ignite a regional war to take down Syria, Lebanon, and Iran through one excuse or another.

After the Israel and Western attacks the Russians publicly announced they would not allow further attacks and are rushing more defensive arms and missiles to Syria. The Israelis have publicly announced they will attack Iran if attacked — that is counterattacked — from Syria. The Lebanese, now dominated by Hezollah, are awaiting orders to unleash their missiles on Israel if their deterrent purpose fails.

The stage is set for the regional war Israel and the Saudis have been pushing to ignite for some time now…as long as they know the U.S. will get drawn in on their side and finish off their enemies.

