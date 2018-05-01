“Moron”, “Idiot”, “Insane”

All single words said about Trump by those on top who should know!

“Moron” is how former Secretary of State Tillerson describes T.

“Idiot” is how White House Chief of Staff and former 5-Star General Kelly describes T.

“Insane” is how French President Macron describes T’s Iran policies before the Congress…just imagine what he must really say or even more secretly believe in private.

And remember the best-selling book published published by MacMillan and edited by Professor Bandy Lee at Yale (joined by 27 of her top psychiatrist colleagues) — THE DANGEROUS CASE OF DONALD TRUMP — concluding he is among other things a very dangerous malignant narcissist.

