RUDY is the PERVERT

In an appearance stuffed with odd factual errors, like saying no president had ever before been subpoenaed, and sweeping claims about “criminal” Hillary Clinton and “disgraceful liar” and “very perverted man” James Comey, Giuliani flat out said Trump had paid back the money shelled out to buy the porn star’s silence.”

After this summary published this morning by the Daily Beast Giuliani has now started screaming loudly that the Attorney General himself, Sessions, must close down the Mueller investigation. Rudy is himself the pervert and political whore setting the stage for Trump’s approaching massacre of the Attorney General, his Deputy, and the Special Counsel in one swoop.

Just imagine what Trump must have promised Giuliani to get him to be his hatchet man. Maybe to make him the Attorney General and then, if and when Pompeo goes for whatever reasons, the Secretary of State which he has long craved? Or alternatively, maybe to even make him the VP running mate in 2000?

Advertisements