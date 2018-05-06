T’s “Peace Plan” is MAJOR WAR PLAN!

Once again the Zionist propaganda/war machine is seriously deceiving public opinion and seriously twisting and playing an American President. Preparing the way they stacked the Trump Administration from the start with more hard-line neocon Zionist Jew operatives in key positions than was the case even with Bush/Cheney in the leadup to 9/11.

This time they are trying to sell obscure and distant “neighborhoods” in Jerusalem to be part of an undefined, fragmented, everywhere controlled, and not real, “Palestinian State” deception.

But that’s just the mask for now feverishly escalating preparations for an extremely dangerous regional war with the major goal to take down Iran along with its allies and proxies; and to force the Russians into a corner from which they will have to abstain or freeze.

The “neighborhoods” in Jerusalem is nothing new. The Israelis have been pushing this ploy for years but getting nowhere with it. What is new is that as part of the secret agreements Trump is being tricked into making his own, with Bolton and Pompeo his enforcers and Pence the Evangelical guru, there is the following:

The agreement will include total US support for Israel in anything concerning the Iranian nuclear weapons program. The US will also support Israel in the international forum should Israel decide to act directly against Iran. The US support in will include substantial military aid, including advanced weaponry, should a conflict break out with Syria or Iran, even if the conflict is initiated by Israel.

That’s the summary this weekend from “Breaking Israel News”. Essentially the U.S., which has no formal defense treaty with Israel, is being maneuvered into being the guarantor that Israel will decisively win the upcoming war no matter what, that the U.S. will more than have Israel’s back…it will likely end up being in front And to further the guarantee, the Israelis know they can threaten to have to use their nuclear weapons if the U.S. does not use it’s massive conventional “firepower” to help Israel destroy all the forces opposed to them in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran.

It’s actually quite potentially even a bigger regional war than this and a far more dangerous one. Today the Russians are themselves engaged and the Chinese have even publicly made known their support for Russia against the U.S. when it comes to geo-strategic affairs.

The coming war can be summarized as follows: Israel/Saudi/Gulf/Jordan/Egypt/USA against Syria/Lebanon/Iran/Russia. Turkey will help the US alliance in return for secret promises about “containing” the Kurds. China will help the Russian alliance, but if the major warfare is limited to the Middle East region China will not get militarily involved but will take the opportunity to further strengthen itself in the crucial South China Sea and Taiwan region.

It’s time for many to stock up on emergency war supplies!

Advertisements