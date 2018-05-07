Subpoena Rudy!

Trump’s key real lawyers dealing with the Special Counsel have either resigned or been pushed out or been hushed up. But “lawyer” Rudy Giulian1 can’t hide behind his law degree. He’s acting as a political hack and, to use Trumpean language, as a p.r. slimeball. Plus his wildly excessive and absurdly contradictory public utterances mean he has grossly forfeited any claims to immunity.

So when Trump refuses the Justice Department subpoena that’s on its way — maybe delayed until after Trump’s latest diversion move meeting with Kim — Rudy can and should be subpoenaed, put under oath, and seriously warned before the grand jury about perjury.

Oh yes…also need to mention Giuliani’s recent pure politics and world affairs faux pas. Just a few days ago Rudy very publicly stated he wants “regime change in Iran” and then in front of the cameras he symbolically tore up and spit on the Iran agreement! Hardly appropriate for a guy claiming to be Trump’s lead “personal attorney.”

