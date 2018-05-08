On a human level it’s sad to see John McCain slow dying in front of us, uplifting to see how he faces death with such grace and pride and courage. But even so that doesn’t change what McCain has come to represent on the world stage — extreme American arrogance, imperialism and war-criminality such that he and his cohorts are responsible for killing millions and destroying the lives of many millions more injured, homeless, and hopeless.

He who suffered so in the Vietnam War could have become the champion opposing rather than joining in the lies and deceptions of the military-industrial complex. But coming from a military family and seeing the world through seriously distorted war-hawk spectacles, he instead will be remembered as:

