Time for WORLD To Say NO to USA

The Americans have now dangerously and unilaterally abrogated one of the most internationally supported, and in fact U.N. Security Council unanimously endorsed, agreements of modern times. The agreement does not have in it any provision for such unilateral termination, rather than has simply been done against international law by the Americans under severe pressure from the Israel/Jewish Lobby.

So OK, let the Americans depart and do their own thing (along with their key Middle East partner in crime, Israel, which itself now has the backing of Saudi Arabia). But here’s where the rest of the world should now draw the red economic line.

The Americans can stop their own companies and banks and citizens from dealing with Iran — severest sanctions. But the rest of the world should say NO and not allow the Americans to badger their companies and banks and citizens to do what the Americans demand under threat of also being derivatively sanctioned and boycotted.

It’s time for the unilateral warfare of the U.S. — be it covert or economic as well as military — to be challenged. China, Russia and especially the EU countries should lead the way making it very clear to the Americans that they will not allow their own businesses and citizens to be so grossly bullied. If for instance the Americans sanction Chinese, or Russian, or EU companies because they continue doing fully legal business with their counterparts in Iran those countries should now team up and in unison meet any such derivative sanctions with counter-sanctions of their own.

Furthermore, if the Americans insist on trying to force everyone to knuckle under to their demands then it is time to take further steps to at least partially replace the dollar with other international trading currencies and maybe to start taking steps to relocate the United Nations and other international institutions, such as the World Bank, to other more politically and economically desireable safe locations in our now globalized and multi-polar world.

Advertisements