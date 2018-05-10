ISRAEL Vs IRAN – The Coming War

As Trump — guided by super Zionists war hawks including Bolton and Pompeo on top of Kushner — unilaterally upends a historic multi-national agreement unanimously endorsed by the Security Council , and on top of this threatens Iran with economic as well as military war, the Israelis have now bombed in Syria more extensively than anytime since the 1973 war.

The Israelis are also publicly threatening to attack Damascus and kill Assad as they maneuver to warn Russia not to tangle with Israel as the Americans have pledged to back the Jewish State even if that means attacking Russian forces in Syria as well. If and when Israel sparks wider regional conflict, beyond Syria the big targets are Lebanon and of course Iran itself where the now quasi-official U.S. policy is “regime change” and/or war.

I had a little talk with one of Israel’s long-time and best-known journalists recently, and he indicated that Bibi is maneuvering to make himself indispensable and to keep himself out of jail. Bibi doesn’t actually want a full-scale regional war in which Israel and the U.S. (backed further by the Saudis and Gulf countries) would “win” even at a great cost.

But Bibi does want to keep tensions escalating as that suits his own personal and political needs. The dangers of such a situation sparking into a tremendously destructive region wide conflict, even limited world war, are nevertheless considerable.

