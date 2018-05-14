Add Trump to the historic Zionist List

Lord Balfour, General Allenby, Presidents Truman and Carter and Clinton and just about every other American President in one way or another, was used and manipulated by the super powerful Israel/Jewish Lobby Machine. That includes Obama who though he tried and failed to mildly restrain the Israelis in the end he gave them more money and arms than any previous POTUS.

Now Trump gets added to the list for doing something the Israelis have strived to achieve from the beginning — making Jerusalem no longer a special “international” and/or “divided” city between two nationalisms, but the capital of the Jewish State which they intend to fully control “eternally and forever”. Indeed they have in plans multiple often clandestine efforts to squeeze the remaining Palestinians out and replace them with more and more Jews.

And now Trump has given this worse-than-Apartheid situation America’s formal blessing, despite the wide condemnations at the U.N. and throughout much of the world.

