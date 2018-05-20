This could easily be turned into a series, there is so much to damn the Saudis, and especially MBS for! At the moment, in a month women will be “allowed” to drive in “The Kingdom”. This came about after years of brave civil protests from women “activists”. But rather than acknowledge how these women led the way, they have been arrested! Why? Because MBS wants to take all the credit for this and not have any of these women interviewed by any media reminding people that it was their protests that led to this very long overdue “change”, not MBS and the horribly repressive Saudi government.

