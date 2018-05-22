It’s already a vicious economic war to bring Iran to its knees, create chaos and street revolution, and if that isn’t enough prepare the way for massive military attack. But actually it’s more than that already with super-hawk political Generals Pompeo and Bolton in charge. The CIA, Pentagon, and Treasury Department have been ordered to make their priority preparations for major warfare including clandestine black ops, cyber attacks, assassinations, coup attempts, and massive bombing. For the first time ever a huge supply of the most terrible bunker-busting bombs that can do as much damage as tactical nukes have been sent to the region. The Israelis and Saudis are not only preparing, they are in fact using all of their “lobbying” power and money to push the war forward in order to retake firm control of the region and bring down not only Iran but Syria and Lebanon as well. The Russians are being challenged to back off and stay out of what is coming or they themselves will be attacked in the region even at the risk of Moscow escalating things against NATO’s expansion in Europe and sparking world war.

Super War-Hawk Pompeo’s speech with 12 demands for Iran made yesterday at the Heritage Foundation was nothing less than the public declaration of War with Iran. The demands are totally outrageous for Iran, totally insulting to the world, and a total abrogation of the historic multinational agreement made with Iran a few years ago and unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Furthermore the Pompeo/Bolton/Israel/Saudi/Trump policies are a defiant challenge to Russia, China, and the EU to finally once and for all this time stand up to the US and block the major war ahead that has the serious potentially to totally spin out of control and devastate the world. This can only be done now by counter power, military build-up, counter economic measures, and counter threats and warnings to the Americans and Israel what will be done if they go any further.

Advertisements