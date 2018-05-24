Kim Vs Trump

DPRK Makes More Sense Than Trumpees

In view of what the Trumpees have been saying and doing – especially the continuing blatant threats to destroy North Korea and kill Kim and his leadership on top of the massive ongoing military ‘exercises – this summary from the DPRK today is understandable and reasonable:

“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States. In case the U.S. offends against our goodwill and clings to unlawful and outrageous acts, I will put forward a suggestion to our supreme leadership for reconsidering the DPRK-U.S. summit…. U.S. Vice-President Pence has made unbridled and impudent remarks that North Korea might end like Libya, military option for North Korea never came off the table, the U.S. needs complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization, and so on. As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice-president.”

Choe Son-hui, North Korean vice foreign minister