Libya and DPRK! Crazy Nutty Dangerous Canniving John Bolton

I wrote everything below the picture on 1 May, but because of other things never completed and published it. So let me add today that I conjecture Bolton knew what he was doing weeks ago as he set set in motion the string of events that led to today’s Trumpesque cancellation of the summit, which Bolton himself probably orchestrated without Trump himself even knowing what has happened. The Neocons and Warhawks didn’t want a real Korean peace agreement anymore than they do one with Iran and the Palestinians. The current and escalating tensions fit their model of how to retain control of the world using covert and black ops, brutal economic warfare, and “shock and awe” military assaults once they have sufficiently weakened and made vulnerable the enemy.

If you want to know how extraordinarily stupid and self-righteous Trump’s new National Security Adviser is, this has got to top the cake.

On his first Sunday talk-show appearance, the man who still claims invading Iraq was a great thing and a success, the man who has talked opening of bombing Iran as well as North Korea, the neo-darling who had to be given a job that doesn’t require Senate confirmation (and the Senate is still controlled by the Republicans) loudly and repeatedly said the U.S. has the “Libya Model” in mind for Kim and North Korea!

