MBS of Salman Arabia – Dead or Injured?

Strange goings on in Salman Arabia. After his secret visit to Israel followed by his very public unprecedented tour of the USA during which he met with top Jewish Zionist personalities, the Crown Prince de facto King MBS returned home. Shortly after that lots of gunfire one night n the palace with reports MBS was injured, maybe even dead! He hasn’t been seen in public for many weeks now, though a few pictures (doctored?) have emerged and the government says nothing to the story and guards were shooting down a rogue drone that night.

But if MBS is alive and well why not easily and quickly stage a meeting or event and stop all the rumors? Plus why suddenly arrest the women who had been protesting for driving rights when in fact in just a few weeks that change takes place decreed by MBS.

My guess? MBS was injured and they are buying time to repair his wounds as well as to purge all those in the security and military services who could have possibly even known about the coup/assassination attempt.

Advertisements