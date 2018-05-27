NO to Trump/Kim Summit

You’d think someone like myself would be really enthusiastic that this “Summit” may be back on. But actually No. I think the two Koreas have just missed a major opportunity; but maybe they can still twist to it.

The two Koreas, whose leaders just met again yesterday, should have used Trump’s very public dismissal letter as their excuse to say the following:

The Korean War has to be formally and confidently ended. Doing so will lead to major military descalations which everyone says they want including a nuclear free Korea. The current situation in Asia is a major threat to world peace, not just a matter involving the U.S. And so the new summit that now needs to be arranged should include China, South Korea, and the United Nations.

OK, maybe let Kim and Trump shake hands, smile for the cameras, exchange feined pleasantries, even let Trump claim the credit

Then quickly bring in Moon, Xi, and the UN Sec-Gen. If it were up to me Putin and Abe would be invited as well. And the outcome should be a signed declaration bringing the Korean War to an end with the new treaty to be unanimously endorsed by the UNSC. (Yes I know that was done with regard to the Iran agreement as well and even so the Americans illegally have recently tried to scuttle it unilaterally on their own.)

Whatever it’s time to get over the idea that the Americans alone run the show. World affairs are far too dangerous now to let one hubristic constantly threatening Superpower and one deranged American President make critical decisions for the entire world.

And by the way of course the appropriate place for this major gathering is Panmunjom, which by the way is still under the flag of the United Nations.

Maybe Moon and Kim should have another quick meeting. It’s not too late to get this right!

