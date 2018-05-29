Israel Today

Much of the world has a negative impression of today’s “Jewish State of Israel”. Many of the student leaders of the BDS movement in the US and EU are Jewish, and indeed many American Jews think quite negatively about Israel but are coerced from speaking up. In recent years Israel has even started barring “critics” from coming to Israel, made it difficult for Palestinian supporters to enter the “territories”, and now there is legislation making it illegal to photograph Israeli soldiers when they are clearly killing and severely repressing the Palestinians everywhere.

Israel is today a far worse-than-apartheid renegade State. And it’s American benefactor is fully complicitous and should also be held to account.

Advertisements