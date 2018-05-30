Roseanne got the wrong Chelsea Jewish Uncle

Roseanne Barr got so many things putridly wrong, not to mention her adoration and emulation of Trump.

When it comes to Chelsea Clinton’s husband’s Uncle, she got that wrong too. But that part of the story is at least interesting and the media hasn’t done a very good job with it.

Husband Marc’s infamous Jewish Uncle is not George Soros, but rather Norton Mezvinsky.

Norton Mezvinsky is quite an interesting intellectual Jewish anti-Zionist now long retired from academia. He was a protege of the well-known Rabbi Elmer Berger long ago leading an organization known as AJAZ, American Jewish Alternatives to Zionism. For a long time Norton became much more welcome in Arab rather than Jewish circles…a strategic choice he got very wrong but that’s a much different far more complicated tale.

As an outcast, Norton was not invited to the Chelsea-Marc wedding and he was rather embittered by that major slight, though he claims it was not because of his principled anti-Israel positions but some family squabble having to do with Marc’s father who was imprisoned on financial swindling matters.

