Trump Fascism

Follow government orders to stand, salute, sing…or you are fired and told to get out of the country! OK…I’ve embellished a bit…but that is actually what the President of American, the home of the brave and the land of the free, told everyone earlier this month. We’ve gotten so use to Trump’s excesses, lies, distortions, inanities, contradictions, and flasehoods, that such things aren’t even focused on these days. But they should be! We use to be proud to be citizens of a free country where civil protests of all kinds were respected, cherished and lawfully protected. That is no more the case. And the dangers of American-style fascism are greater than ever now on top of the war criminal nature of U.S. foreign “exceptionalism” responsible for so much killing and destruction for so long in so many places.

TRUMP: “You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. Or you shouldn’d be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country!”

