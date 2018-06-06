Trump’s Iftar Today?

“DO NOT FEED US AND STAB US!”

Yesterday it was the fiasco with most of the winning Football players shunning him, so he cancelled all of them! Quickly whoever will be the winning Basketball team joined in saying neither would accept a Trump White House invitation. Today…

“We do not need an iftar dinner. Rather, we need to get the respect we highly deserve. Do not feed us and stab us,” says Imam Yahya Hendi, Muslim chaplain at Georgetown University.

And tonight the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) plans to hold “NOT Trump’s Iftar” event outside the White House as the main event is taking place inside.

No invitation and acceptance list has been released by the Trumpees.

