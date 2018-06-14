Blitzer vs Trump via CNN via Israel

Yesterday in response to Trump CNN star host Wolf Blitzer proclaimed “We are not the enemy of the American people. We love the American people.” Trump had just declared CNN and NBC “our country’s biggest enemies”.

BUT Blitzer has some skeletons deep in his own closet few people remember.

Blitzer was actually trained and dispatched to CNN in the early cable days by the Israelis and the Jewish Lobby in Washington.

He actually worked for AIPAC at first, then was sent to Israel where he worked for The Jerusalem Post while being groomed by the Israelis for the media post he has had for a long time now.

