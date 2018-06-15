YEMEN HOLOCAUST GENOCIDE

Emotion laden terms with considerable historical and legal significance. What has been done to the people of Yemen in recent years qualifies for these terms, even though different from their usual usage.

The Saudis and UAE are doing much of the striking and paying multi-billions to make it happen. But what has been done to the people of Yemen could not have been done without US weapons along with considerable military and “intelligence” assistance. And so once again is the super-power USA that is actually responsible for this current ongoing Holocaust Genocide.

Advertisements