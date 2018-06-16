TRUMP SUPER SCAM

TRUMP’S LATEST SCAM took his REALITY TV SHOW TO THE WORLD STAGE. Here’s a quick outline of what he did with all of us tuned in:

1) First repeatedly frighten everyone that you may start bombing N Korea and maybe ignite a nuke war. Escalate both the economic and military war games on top of unheard of President war rhetoric, personal insults, extreme provocations.

2) Then when everything else is in reverse, including your greatest Middle East peace plan of all time as well as relations with key allies on top of adversaries, jump out of the box as peace maker by pretending to make a great deal with the little Rocket Man you had threatened to destroy.

3) Take super credit for all this even though the actual heavy lifting was done by Moon, Xi, and Kim not to mention it was all begun by SecState Tillerson whom you denounced and fired as “wasting his time.”

4) Make a super big TV extravaganza of signing a short general joint statement that was actually all worked out in advance and said absolutely nothing new that the DPRK hadn’t said before many times.

5) In the background totally alter course saying now it’s going to take many years and many meetings to get things done after having insisted over and over just the opposite.

6) Badger and intimidate the major media for making “fake news” when they are in fact, at least at times, trying to analyze what is the real news and expose your incessant scams.

7) And…along the way…plant audience shouters so you can claim you deserve the Nobel Peace Prize!

