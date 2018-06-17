Neo-Nazi America

“I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order.”

Such a statement could have been made by an official of the Nazi regime so detested by Americans. Not to mention that in the “land of the free and the home of the brave” there is supposed to be an inviolable separation of Church and State along with the cherished right to protest and challenge misguided and illegal government policies.

But in this case this is a very purposeful and public statement by the Attorney General of the United States. And the Trumpees — led by racists, extreme Neocons and Evangelicals, and notorious imperialists — are using the brute power of the United States, justified by God himself no less, for so many travesties both domestic and international, among which are:

To further accelerate the massive military build-up while eviscerating social programs,

To assist some of the worst regimes in the world as they brutalize their own people and foment wars of genocidal proportions,

To deny climate breakdown,

To order standing, saluting, and singing when directed or “You’re Fired!”

To even rip babies and children out of the arms of their parents.

