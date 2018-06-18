Super Heartless America

Yes it’s unconscionable taking children away from Parents as the Trumpees are doing with all kinds of legal and even biblical justifications! And yes how nice to see the present and former First Ladies speaking up, along with many others, now that about 2000 children have been so mistreated.

But choosing to express heartful concern in this pretty simple and easy case, DOES NOT change how heartless Americans are when it comes to what they are responsible for, one way or another, in our world today.

What about the tens of thousands of starving, dying, cholera-plagued children of Yemen where it is the U.S. that makes possible and condones what the Saudis and Emirates are doing?

What about the literally millions of refugee children from Iraq and Afghanistan and Syria where it is the U.S. that has perpetrated such crimes of such huge proportions?

What about the terrible conditions for the children of Gaza where it is the U.S. that makes possible and supports what the Israelis are so crassly doing?

In the last year of the Obama Presidency more than 26000 American bombs were dropped on many countries with untold deaths. And that’s just those officially accounted for then, it’s even more now with the Trumpees.

The gross misuse of American military power, on top of the gross misallocation of economic resources, in addition to the horrendously heartless policies go far far far beyond what is even being discussed by Americans today.

Advertisements