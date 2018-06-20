Time for U.N. to leave U.S.?

The U.S. has now left the Human Rights Council, before that UNESCO, before that more funding cuts, including UNWRA and Peace Keeping, on top of incessant threats regarding visas, personnel, and even illegal bugging UNHQ and Diplomats. Sure enough the world is changing; and so it’s time for the U.N. to do so as well. My suggestions are:

The U.N. set up a Special Commission to look into the possibility of moving U.N. Headquarters.

In the meantime that Commission should come up with plans to hold many sessions of many U.N. bodies, including the General Assembly and Security Council, in other countries, starting with the P5.

The General Assembly should investigate using and maybe expanding the Uniting for Peace procedure for use when one member of the SC continually vetoes alone important resolutions and policies.

The UNHRC and UNESCO, now freed from U.S. restrictions and policy strangulations, should reinvigorate and step-up efforts and appeal to the other nations — especially the other members of the P5 as well as aspiring countries, including India, Germany, Brazil, and others — to make up all funding deficits created by the U.S. and pursue their work with increasing vigor.

