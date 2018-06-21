TRUMP and his CCCCs

Trump loves kids so much he’s now going to send them and their parents — most of whom have endured terrible violence along with unimaginable hardships and are simple asking for humanitarian asylum — to prison. He’s the same Trump who has mandated the CCCCs around the country — Crying Children in Crisis Centers. He’s the same Trump who has ordered bombs dropped every 12 minutes in Muslim countries — while supplying even more bombs to Israel, the Saudis, and the Emirates for what they are together doing to the screaming, dying, bleeding, and traumatized children and families of Yemen, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and beyond.

